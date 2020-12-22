      Weather Alert

Candidates File Their Petitions For Consolidated Election In April

Dec 22, 2020 @ 5:36am

It’s deadline day for petitions to be filed in Will County for the April 6th election. There are several towns where the office of Mayor or Village President will be up for grabs, including:

Bolingbrook Mayor
Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta
Trustee Sheldon Watts
Jackie Traynere

Crest Hill Mayor
Mayor Ray Soliman
3rd Ward Alderwoman Tina Oberlin

Frankfort Mayor
John Clavio
Keith Ogie

Lockport Mayor
Mayor Steve Streit
4th Ward Alderwoman Catherine Perretta
Ron Cornolo

Manhattan Mayor
Mike Adriansen
Brian S Giaretta

Plainfield Village President
Trustee Margie Bounchi
John Argoudelis

Joliet City Council At-Large
Jeremy Brzycki
Isiah Williams, Jr.
Cesar Gurrero
Nicole A. Lurry
Glenda Wright-McCullum
Hudson Hollister
James Lanham
Roger W. Powell
Warren Dorris
Robert Wunderlich
Jan Quillman
Joe Clement
James V. Capparelli

More towns around the county are finializing their lists, and when they do so, it will be updated here

Popular Posts
Ohio Man Now Facing Federal Charges in Connection to Wilmington Teens Abduction
2 TV Specials Honoring Charley Pride That You Can Watch This Week
Joliet Police Investigating Fatal Pedistrian Accident On Jefferson And Hammes
Man Eats at CHICK-FIL-A for 132 Days
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Sleep Better, Lose Weight, Gain Energy. Here's How.