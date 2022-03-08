Candidates File Petitions In Illinois State Board of Elections

Rachel Ventura filed roughly 1,500 signatures at the Illinois State Board of Elections for the office of State Senate in Illinois’ 43rd District on Monday, March 7th. Ventura and her campaign were third in line to file petitions and participate in the political tradition of waiting through the cold night to be among the first to file their petitions and potentially earn a top ballot position.
The Illinois State Board of Elections uses a lottery system for any candidate who is in line by 8:00 AM on the first day of filing to determine which names will appear first on the ballot. Ventura’s early appearance qualifies her campaign for the lottery, which the state board will hold on March 23rd at 2:00 PM. Candidates will have from March 7th to 14th to file their petitions with the Illinois State Board of Elections, but only those in line before 8:00 AM are eligible for the lottery. Several hundred candidates were in line by 8:00 AM to participate in the lottery.
The 43rd Senate District includes Joliet, Bolingbrook, Lockport, Elwood and Channahon after the 2020 census-driven redistricting. Ventura announced her candidacy during the summer of 2021, shortly after Senator John Conner stated his intentions to run for judge.
Rachel Ventura is a current Democratic County Board Member representing the 9th District of Will County.
The Illinois Primary will be held on June 28th.