Cancer Claims Toby Keith at 62

Toby Keith, 62, known for his hit song “Should Have Been a Cowboy,” “passed peacefully” on Monday night (February 5), his official X account said Tuesday (February 6).

He had recently performed a weekend of sold-out shows in Las Vegas.

In June 2022, he said he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was “receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery.” “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the statement said.

His biggest crossover hit, “Red Solo Cup” (2011), was a hilarious dedication to “the best receptacle for barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals” sung in a quasi-drunken mumble and reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Toby Keith Covel was born in Clinton, Oklahoma, on July 8, 1961, and raised in Moore, Oklahoma City.

His father, who was an Army veteran in the oil business, introduced him to Western swing artists Bob Wills and Merle Haggard, and Southern rock bands like the Marshall Tucker Band.

Mr. Keith married Tricia Lucus in 1984, adopted her daughter Shelley Covel Rowland, and had two more daughters, Stelen Keith Covel and country singer Krystal Keith.