98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cancellation Of Southwest Airlines Flights Strand Passengers At Midway

December 27, 2022 12:02PM CST
Share
Cancellation Of Southwest Airlines Flights Strand Passengers At Midway

The cancellation of thousands of Southwest Airlines flights across the country is causing issues at Chicago’s Midway Airport.  Passengers heading home after Christmas were stranded at the airport yesterday after the Dallas-based airline suffered a wide-scale disruption in service.  Hundreds of flights were canceled at both Midway and O’Hare airports.  Southwest Airlines accounted for almost all the Midway disruptions.

Popular Posts

1

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
2

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Retail & Postal Experts Say 'Wrap Up' & Get Packages Out NOW
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
5

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?

Recent Posts