Canadian Study: We’re Feeding our Cats Incorrectly
How’s YOUR Meow Mix?
Since cats can’t speak for themselves, a group of Canadian researchers have taken it upon themselves to speak for them. And they’re saying we feed our feline pets the wrong way.
Animal nutrition specialists at Ontario’s University of Guelph have determined that feeding a cat one large meal a day makes them feel more satisfied than several smaller meals do.
That’s because cats who eat one big meal produce more appetite-regulating hormones, the researchers say. It’s in a study published in the journal “PLOS One.”
They also burn fat more easily and produce more protein, to help them build muscle, according to the study. “These findings may surprise the veterinary community and many cat owners who have been told their animals need several small meals a day,” says lead author Adronie Verbrugghe.
If you think about it, this is a lot more in “lion” with the way wildcats eat, all over the world.