Canaan Smith “slept outside in my hammock” to make his outdoorsy new “Cabin in the Woods” video
Kurt OzanIf you’ve been following Canaan Smith’s career in recent months, it’ll come as no surprise that the music video for his new song, “Cabin in the Woods,” is another venture into the great outdoors.
The video was shot in rural McEwen, Tennessee, and Canaan says, “The whole filming process was a blast. I feel most at home when I’m out in the middle of nowhere, just enjoying nature — and that’s exactly what we did.”
In fact, he reveals to CMT, which exclusively premiered the clip, that he kept the outdoorsy vibes going even when the cameras weren’t rolling.
“The whole experience felt like I was out doing what I would normally do, and the video was just part of it,” he explains. “I actually slept outside in my hammock that night so I could wake up early and have breakfast by the fire.”
For the first time, Canaan also took on a directorial role alongside Kurt Ozan.
“Since this was my first time co-directing, it was that much more exciting for me. I hope fans enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it,” he says.
Canaan also co-produced the track alongside Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.