A Chinese man is feeling better after doctors removed a web-building spider from his ear. Hospital officials from an eastern province in China say the man came to the Yangzhou hospital complaining about itching and irritation in his ear. One doctor then inspected him and found a small spider building a nest inside his ear canal. He posted a video showing the nest within the inside of the ear. The spider was reportedly too small to be grabbed, so it had to be flushed out using water.