Can Self-Checkout Cost You Thousands? YES. Here’s How.

It happens when someone gets accused of shoplifting or charged with stealing. Instead of paying fines or admitting guilt, many people want to protect their reputations… So, they end up spending thousands, to defend themselves.

“The average cost for the attorney starts at anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 to 5,000,” Barger explained.

Barger advises that you do ask for help from an employee; and never use self-checkout for a large number of items.

(“Check out” more, here: The Sun)