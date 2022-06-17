Can Luke Combs, Country’s ‘Everyman,’ Grow Up without Losing Touch?

Luke Combs recently spoke with the New York Times about his career.
With massive hits, fatherhood on the horizon, and a $4,000 coffee maker, Combs has certainly elevated.
While he was in college he discovered how to set himself apart through playing guitar, “If you’re a 300-pound guy in college, how do you stand out to the opposite sex?” he asked. “You can’t really sing at a party and not be weird. But if you play guitar, people are like, ‘Cool!’”
Combs’ songs sound ordinary, but his life isn’t. He talks about the controversy he faced when a video showed him performing in front of a confederate flag with the symbol on his guitar. “That was a tough time,” Combs says. “Before, it was all roses, then this thing happens and it’s like, ‘Hey man, you’re a racist.’ I’ve never been that political of a dude but someone telling me I’m racist was a big problem for me, because I’m not racist.”
While Combs says he’s in transition, “I could crush 100 beers tonight at a bar and play for five hours,’” he adds that it’s a normal part of progress. “Other nights, I don’t want to get off the couch. I want to hang with my wife and get ready to have this kid.”