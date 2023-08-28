98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Can dogs fall in love?

August 28, 2023 1:09PM CDT
Share
Can dogs fall in love?
Two Siberian Husky puppies laying on floor with tails making a heart shape

Adorable Changes in Your Dog’s Behavior Can Signal That They’ve Fallen in Love – or Found BFF

Can dogs fall in love?

A study, by Canine Cottages, reveals that dogs’ heart rates increase significantly, when they meet their favorite dog friend.  Rates rise by 116-percent, in some cases.

While they may not love like us, or have candle-lit dinners, like the one in Lady and the Tramp, they do produce oxytocin, the “love hormone.”

Dogs sharing essentials like food, water bowls, and sleeping spaces signify a higher level of trust, comfort, and intimacy,” says dog behaviorist Joe Nutkins.

Nutkins says a dog’s body language can also be telling.  If their ears go up, appear floppy, or vocalize with light barks, whines, or moaning, it could mean there is a deeper bond between dogs.

Do you suspect your dog is in love? What signs do they show?

More about:
#BFF
#BFurryFF
#CanineCottages
#FallinLove
#Oxytocin
Dogs

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
5

Randy Travis Announces “a Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute”

Recent Posts