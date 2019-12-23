Cam Gives Birth To Baby Girl
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
On Saturday, (Dec. 21,) Cam and her husband Adam Weaver welcomed their first child. She made the announcement via Instagram, with a post that read: “Breech at 39 weeks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are… three of us now.” The couple named their newborn, Lucy Marvel.
Cam plans to be back to work in 2020, prior to her delivery, she posted this: “Besides snacking & resting my big ol belly during these last days of pregnancy—I’ve been planning out how best to coordinate my 2020 album release schedule with my breastfeeding schedule.”
Right now, she does have 2 concerts dates scheduled for next year. March 26 in Nashville and March 27 in Pelham, Tennessee.