First listen to Cam and DJ Diplo's new song. By Todd Boss | Apr 24, 2019 @ 6:17 PM (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Cam and Diplo's cross-genre song "So Long" hits the country singer's sweet spot lyrically while providing space for an EDM star to creep into the format. BUT is it Country? You decide.