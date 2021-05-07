      Weather Alert

How Often do people call their Mom?

May 7, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Maybe you’re planning to talk to your mom on Sunday.  And apparently, for about 1.5% of you . . . that’s the only time you’ll talk to her this year.

 

 

Just in time for Mother’s Day, a new survey asked people how often they call or text their mom.  And of the people whose moms are still with us, the most common answers are daily or a few times a week.  Both of those got 30% of the vote.

 

 

7.5% of people talk to their moms monthly . . . 1.5% talk to their mom twice a year . . . 1.5% once a year . . . and 7.5% say less than once a year or never. We should all call our moms more!

 

 

So when you call your mom . . . WHAT do you call your mom?

 

 

The survey found the most common answer by far is mom, at 48.5%.

 

 

12% of adults still use mommy . . . 10% use mother . . . 10% use mama . . . and 7% use ma.  And then there are 3% of people who call their mom by her first name.

 

 

