Calling All Crafters!

The Plainfield Band Boosters organization will host its 23rd annual fall craft show on October 30 and 31, 2021 at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.
All proceeds from the craft show will support the band programs at Plainfield High School-Central Campus, and Plainfield East, North and South high schools.
The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 30; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021. The show will feature over 150 booths of beautiful crafts and gifts. But there are booths available for crafters.
Food and bake sale items will also be available for purchase, including the Band Boosters’ famous baked potatoes.
Admission is $3 per person for everyone 18 and over. Admission is free for anyone under 18. Each paid admission will also receive a raffle ticket. Strollers are welcome.
Please call (815) 577-4444 for recorded information about the event; or e-mail [email protected]. The email address is the fastest way to contact the Craft Show organizers.