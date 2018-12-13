California Might Start Taxing Text Messages
Living in Illinois we know how lawmakers want to tax everything, but listen to this…. California has come up with a new idea – a tax on text messages.
California’s Public Utilities Commission wants to start charging a ‘text messaging fee’ for mobile phone users.
The Commission hasn’t shared details, but it would likely be a flat fee rather than a per-text charge. It could bring in an estimated $44 million a year, which would fund programs to make phone service available to low-income households. A vote on the proposal is planned for next month. What’s worse, Taxing Test messages or Gas?

Here’s the complete story from ABC-7 in LA.

