Cadbury Confirms Whether Their Chocolate Bars Should Be Kept in Cupboard or Fridge
Have you found yourself having deep thoughts about things you probably never cared about? Take for instance Cadbury chocolates, where do you store them? Refrigerator or cupboard? Cadbury Australia settled the debate on Twitter when they were asked, chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, place such as a cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21 degrees celsius to ensure the quality is not compromised.