Cable’s Most Aired Movies, You’ll Never Guess What’s #1?

Cable's Most Aired Movies
Doesn’t it seem that you keep seeing the same movies over and over on the cable guide? You do. Variety has listed the 100 movies that get the most repeated showings on cable. If you can think of a movie you’re sick of, it’s on the list. Here, according to Variety, are the most-replayed movies on basic cable:
1. Road House has played 83 times across 10 different networks since last September.
2. Jumanji (the Robin Williams version) has played 77 times across 11 networks since September..
3. Gladiator played 74 times across five networks
4. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective played 74 times across nine networks.
5. Ghostbusters played 69 times across nine networks.
6. A Few Good Men played 66 times across five networks.
7. Top Gun played 66 times across five networks.
