Butt-Dialing on Instagram Is a Real Problem, But There’s a Way to, Um, End It

Oct 1, 2021 @ 12:42pm
Butt-Dialing on Instagram Is a Real Problem, But There’s a Way to End It
Your Instagram Direct Messages, or DMs, are sacred place, usually full of private information, or at least stuff you don’t want posted about, publicly.  It’s a place you wouldn’t want to accidentally turn a conversation into a phone call…  But that can happen pretty easily, by accident.
A Twitter user recently posted a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, where she had a missed call from actress Mia Healy, which was likely a butt-dial.
Twitter account @EasyPretzel also got in on the fun, with this, well, crack, “Out:  worrying about butt dial phone calls.  In:  worrying about butt dial Instagram audio calls to @BearcatOnBeer.  Seriously, what person ever opened Instagram and said ‘wouldn’t it be nice if I could call people who’s photos I like?’”
So you might want to be careful, as there’s no current way to simply turn the feature off.  And if you do happen to butt-dial someone, it will sound exactly like a normal phone call.
However, you can turn off notifications for Instagram calls, if you wish to never receive a video or audio call. Just click the three bars in the Instagram app, then click the gear icon to go into settings. From there, you click notifications, then DM push notifications, then click the video call toggle to off.

Back into more, here:  (Mashable)

 

