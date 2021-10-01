Weather Alert
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
Butt-Dialing on Instagram Is a Real Problem, But There’s a Way to, Um, End It
Oct 1, 2021 @ 12:42pm
Women's hand typing on mobile smartphone, Live Chat Chatting on application Communication Digital Web and social network Concept. Work from home.
Butt-Dialing on Instagram Is a Real Problem, But There’s a Way to End It
Your
Instagram
Direct Messages, or DMs, are sacred place, usually full of private information, or at least stuff you don’t want posted about, publicly. It’s a place you wouldn’t want to accidentally turn a conversation into a phone call… But that can happen pretty easily, by accident.
A
Twitter
user recently posted a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, where she had a missed call from actress Mia Healy, which was likely a butt-dial.
Twitter account @EasyPretzel also got in on the fun, with this, well, crack, “
Out: worrying about butt dial phone calls. In: worrying about butt dial Instagram audio calls to @BearcatOnBeer. Seriously, what person ever opened Instagram and said ‘wouldn’t it be nice if I could call people who’s photos I like?
’”
So you might want to be careful, as there’s no current way to simply turn the feature off. And if you do happen to butt-dial someone, it will sound exactly like a normal phone call.
However, you can
turn off notifications for Instagram calls
, if you wish to never receive a video or audio call. Just
click the three bars in the Instagram app, then click the gear icon to go into settings. From there, you click notifications, then DM push notifications, then click the video call toggle to off
.
Back into more, here: (
Mashable
)
#ButtDial
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
Instagram
