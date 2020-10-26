Busta Rhymes taps all-star artist roster for new album, 'Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God'

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty ImagesBusta Rhymes has shared the track list for his new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, featuring Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Rick Ross and more. It’s Busta Buss’ first album in eight years, and the sequel to his 1998 album, Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front.
“The prophecy will be fulfilled,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram.
ELE2 could potentially be a classic, boasting features from old-school vets like Rakim, Q-Tip, Pete Rock, Bell Viv Devoe, and hip-hop duo M.O.P., as well the late rapper Old Dirty Bastard on a track called “Slow Flow.”
From the new school, Busta teamed up with Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and Rapsody.
Busta and Rapsody recently joined Chika and Cordae on Stevie Wonder‘s timely new single, “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate.” Rhymes was also featured on Ziggy Marley‘s latest album, More Family Time.
In other news, Busta is still looking for someone to go up against in a Verzuz battle after T.I. declinedhis offer.
Yet Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am. said no one wants to go against the “x-man,” who created hits like 1997’s “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.”
“That song and all of your songs are not just regular hits,” said will in an Instagram video. “They are hits that set the tone of what hip-hop became. You actually scare [rappers] with a request to do a Verzuz [battle].”
“You aint just a rapper bro, you are a mutant emcee,” he continued. That’s why you call yourself the dragon. That’s why Chuck D called you Busta Rhymes, you ain’t normal.”
Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God drops Friday, October 30.
By Rachel George
