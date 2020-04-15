Bush’s Gavin Rossdale nabs role in movie co-starring Paris Jackson as Jesus
Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesGavin Rossdale has a new role in a very unique-sounding film.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the Bush frontman has a part in Habit, an upcoming movie starring actress and musician — and Michael Jackson‘s daughter — Paris Jackson as the one and only Jesus.
Habit will also feature The Kills‘ Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince in the cast, and was produced by Donovan Leitch, the son of folk singer Donovan.
“We intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack,” Leitch tells EW.
Rossdale, by the way, previously played a demon in the 2005 Keanu Reeves movie Constantine, so he does have some experience with the cinematic Heaven and Hell.
Bush, meanwhile, is gearing up to release a new album called The Kingdom, featuring the single “Flowers on a Grave,” this summer.
