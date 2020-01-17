Busch Beer will give customers in each city $1 BACK for Every Inch of Snow
(AP Photo/Peter Zuzga)
Bush Beer says for every inch of snow that accumulates in Des Moines, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York; and Green Bay, Wisconsin, they’ll take $1 off a purchase of their beer, up to $30 and excluding sales tax. Chicago people, bad news…..It’s Not For Us!
Busch will be tracking the snowfall in those cities between January 1st and March 21st. The Senior Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch says, “There’s not much worse than a snowstorm hitting and your stock of Busch being low, so this is a fun way to make our fans’ lives a little easier this season in those snowy cities.” The company also set up interactive billboards in each city to keep track of the snowfall totals. Fans can submit their rebate claims through Busch.com/snowday. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.