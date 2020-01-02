      Weather Alert

Bus-Sized Asteroid To Fly By Earth @ 8am this Morning

Jan 2, 2020 @ 7:40am

An asteroid the size of a bus will zoom past the Earth this morning. NASA says the asteroid called 2019 AE3 will get within a relatively close one-million miles of Earth, and zip by at over 18-thousand miles per hour. The closest it is expected to get is four lunar distances — about 1 million miles – at approximately 9 a.m. EST (8am Central) . It’s being tracked online at theskylive.com, and may be visible to the naked eye.

Roy Gregory captured this picture over the radio station at 8am. Is this it?

Photo by Roy Gregory
Asteroid AE3
