Bus-Sized Asteroid To Fly By Earth @ 8am this Morning
An asteroid the size of a bus will zoom past the Earth this morning. NASA says the asteroid called 2019 AE3 will get within a relatively close one-million miles of Earth, and zip by at over 18-thousand miles per hour. The closest it is expected to get is four lunar distances — about 1 million miles – at approximately 9 a.m. EST (8am Central) . It’s being tracked online at theskylive.com, and may be visible to the naked eye.
Roy Gregory captured this picture over the radio station at 8am. Is this it?