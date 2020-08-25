Burna Boy teases new music video for “Monsters You Made”
Nicolas GerardinGlobal superstar Burna Boy is teasing an upcoming music video for his single, “Monsters You Made.”
On Monday, the African Giant shared a short clip on Instagram of the video, which arrives on August 27th.
The short clip features scenes of Burna behind an army of soldiers holding their fists proudly in the air, and another of him standing in front of a burning building.
Hailing from his Twice As Tall album, the “Monsters You Made” track features Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, as the two go back and forth about colonialism and the social unrest across the world over racial equality and injustice.
Evoking the essence of his hero and revolutionary, the late Nigerian musical artist Fela Kuti, the song easily stands as one of Burna’s most radical, with a political message he believes only Martin could help bring to life.
“I had the two verses and an empty space for the hook, but in my mind I was like: ‘Bro, if I don’t get Coldplay on this one then I’m just gonna release it with no hook’,” Burna recalled during an NME interview. “I don’t know the English words to put this in, or the politically correct words to use for this, but he’s one of the only people that could bring that balance and still relate. He’s the only one that could have pulled that off.”
Burna Boy hopes to inspire a global revolution with his latest album, executive produced by Diddy. To amplify his Afro-fusion sound, Twice As Tall, also features the likes UK rapper Stormzy, Anderson .Paak and Naughty By Nature, with production by Timbaland.
By Rachel George
