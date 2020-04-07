Burna Boy, Stevie Wonder, & Kerry Washington will take the stage at Global Citizen’s COVID relief special

The two-hour special from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization will air April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as other networks and platforms.
The program will be hosted by late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, and curated by Lady Gaga.
The special isn’t a telethon — it’s described as a “global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.”
One World: Together at Home will also star actors and artists such as Lizzo, John Legend, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Latin crossover star J Balvin, Idris Elba and more. Elba and his wife Sabrina recently tested positive for the coronavirus but have been in quarantine at home.
For more information on where to watch the concert, visit GlobalCitizen.org/togetherathome.
Worldwide, there are more than 1.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 78,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.