Burna Boy readies new ‘Twice as Tall’ album featuring Stormzy, Chris Martin & more

Nicolas GerardinThis Friday, Nigerian artist Burna Boy will release his fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, executive-produced by Diddy.
On this album, the African Giant will reflect on his accomplishments and his vulnerabilities, while pushing themes of ambition, perseverance and succeeding against all odds, similar to the album’s lead single, “Wonderful.“
Mostly recorded in Lagos during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 15-track album is a beautiful mélange of global sounds, produced by a team of Nigerian producers known as the Space Collective, as well as Timbaland, who co-produced a track called “Wetin Dey Sup.”
Diddy also co-produced a track that glorifies the Afrofusion genre that is Burna Boy, marking his return to music since executive-producing Nipsey Hussle’s critically-acclaimed Victory Lap in 2018.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin lends vocals on a song called “Monsters You Made” for an echoey roots reggae and rock fusion. Other tracks to look out for include “Real Life,” featuring UK rapper Stormzy, and “Level Up,” featuring legendary Senegalese singer Youssou N’dour.
To help put the album into perspective, Burna will also release a companion comic book called The Secret Flame.
Twice as Tall serves as the official follow-up to Burna Boy’s 2019 Grammy-nominated album African Giant, which earned him several accolades, including BET’s Best International Act award and an MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act.
Twice as Tall arrives Friday, August 14.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.