Burna Boy and Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Warner MusicAfrican Giant and international superstar Burna Boy was announced as the newest performer for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Grammy-winning Nigerian artist and two-time recipient of BET’s Best International Act award is to make his first-ever live performance with Coldplay’s Chris Martin for their powerful collaboration, “Monsters You Made.”
Hailing from Burna’s fifth album, Twice As Tall, the track addresses the historical injustice and systemic racism in Africa while speaking to the social unrest across the world over racial equality.
Twice As Tall, executive produced by Diddy, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart after its release in August. It also landed at the #52 spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.
This exciting news follows the music video for Burna’s latest single, “Real Life” featuring UK rapper Stormzy.
Burna joins a star-studded lineup of performers hitting the stage at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, including newcomer Mulatto, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, fellow Nigerian rapper Tobe Nwigwe [Toeb Wee-gweh] and more.
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards airs Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.
By Rachel George
