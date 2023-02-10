98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Burlington Chocolate Experience Museum is Closing

February 10, 2023 9:12AM CST
It’s been 20 years since the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce starting collecting memorabilia to celebrate the community’s longstanding “Chocolate City U.S.A persona but now it’s going to fade away. If you would like to own a piece of this Chocolate history officials are looking for a place to sell, donate or rehome the collection. There are displays, artifacts and novelties from the day’s when Nestle was king in Burlington so if you love your chocolate… get all the details at JournalTimes.com

