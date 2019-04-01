Burger King testing “Beefless” Whopper
By Roy Gregory
Apr 1, 2019 @ 6:38 AM
file - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2009 photo, a sign outside a Burger King restaurant in Allison Park, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The home of the Whopper is getting a new look as the iconic burger will now have a beefless option.
Burger King will be adding the beefless ‘Impossible Burger’ to its menu, beginning with an initial launch at 59 restaurants in the St. Louis area.
As long as things go to plan, expect the rest of the chain restaurants to get the beef-like patty from Impossible Foods.
These burger patties are already available at White Castle, and Red Robin will be getting them at the same time as the St. Louis debut for Burger King. Here’s the complete story from the NY Times.

