Burger King Is Testing a New Traffic Jam Delivery Service . . . They’ll Bring Food Right to Your Car

You’re stuck on I-55 in brutal traffic, and you’re hungry! What do you do? Apparently you call Burger King! Burger King just finished up a test of a new delivery service . . . where someone on a motorcycle brings food RIGHT to your car when you’re stuck in bad traffic. They tested it in Mexico City and found it led to a 63% jump in delivery orders in just one week.

Now they’re planning to expand to other cities with horrible traffic, including Los Angeles and Shanghai. And if it works just as well in those places, it could hit other cities too. Here’s more from Mobile Marketer.