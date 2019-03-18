Burger King Has Unlimited Coffee Subscriptions for $5 a Month
On Friday, Burger King launched a new subscription service where you can get one small cup of coffee a day for $5 a month.
A small coffee there usually costs a buck. So you’d have to use it at least five times a month before it’s worth it. But if you did it every day, you’d only be paying 17 cents a cup. Although, they’re obviously hoping you’ll buy food too. If you’re hitting Starbucks every day, you could save a lot. You just have to download their app to sign up.

