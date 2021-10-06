      Weather Alert

Burger King Doubles Down With Impossible Nuggets

Oct 6, 2021 @ 9:18am
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Burger King will become the first major fast-food chain to test out plant-based Impossible Nuggets, starting next week in a few major markets. BK officials say they are moving forward with the Impossible Nuggets after seeing huge success with the plant-based Impossible Whopper.  Vegetarian and vegan options continue to grow in the fast-food industry. Earlier this year, Taco Bell tested a plant-based “Craveatarian” protein made of peas and chickpeas. In August, Chipotle also announced a vegan chorizo made from pea protein. If the last thing you ate is the only thing you can ever eat again – what are you stuck with?

