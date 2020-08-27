Bun B, Young MA, and Summer Walker set to headline Tito’s Vodka virtual music festival
From now through October, various artists across the nation will take the virtual stage during Tito’s Made to Order, an online music festival hosted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
The four-part concert series will benefit World Central Kitchen, Black-owned restaurants, and healthcare workers with performances from Kali Uchis, Louis the Child, Portugal. The Man and more.
Representing each national region, each musical guest will be complimented with their own cocktail and as well as dishes prepared by regional chefs. In addition, viewers will be able to add to Tito’s $100,000 donation to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization heals communities and strengthens economies during times of crisis and beyond with food.
“Music and festivals are a big part of our culture at Tito’s,” says Taylor Berry, VP of marketing at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “So in their absence this year, we developed Tito’s Made to Order to celebrate the many cultures that make up the music and culinary scenes in America and their ability to connect, empower and unite communities across the country.”
Houston rapper Bun B will perform on Thursday, September 10 at 8 pm EST, followed by East Coast performances from Young MA and Summer Walker on September 24th.
Young MA recently launched her show, Me Always Radio, on Apple Music 1, while Summer Walker dropped her Life On Earth EP in July.
Tune into the first night of performances, which begin Thursday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET via the Tito’s YouTubepage and TitosVodka.com/Live.
By Rachel George
