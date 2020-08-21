Bulls Land 4th Pick In 2020 NBA Draft
The Bulls will have the fourth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Chicago landed the selection during last night’s first virtual NBA Draft Lottery. The Bulls began the day with only a 32-percent chance at leaping into the top four picks. It is their highest draft pick since 2008, when Derrick Rose was selected number-one. The pick puts Chicago in position to add another top pick to go along with their young, talented core of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for October 16th.