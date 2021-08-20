Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Local News
Building on Efforts to Protect Illinois Families, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant Introduces Balanced Budget Proposal
Aug 20, 2021 @ 6:39am
Highlights county’s efforts to provide safety net during pandemic crisis
At
Thursday’s meeting of the
Will County Board, County Executive Jennifer Bertino-
Tarrant
delivered the annual State of the County address in which she highlighted the accomplishments and acknowledged the challenges during an unprecedented year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collaboration was a theme throughout the address as Bertino-
Tarrant recognized the efforts of staff and elected
officials in turning around the county’s vaccination effort and distributing millions in federal assistance to
struggling busine
sses and families to help stay afloat due to COVID
-19.
“Will County residents are resilient, and sometimes an extra helping hand is all that is needed,” Bertino-
Tarrant
said. “Time and again, our county employees answered that call for help, going above and beyond to assist with
vaccine distribution, making that extra call to help a neighbor in need all while ensuring county government continued to serve all who live, work, and do business in our county.”
She highlighted Will County’s continued growth d
espite frequent variations in COVID
-19 restrictions last year,
including more than $1billion in new investment in the county and the creation of 1,600 new jobs. Other
important topics included efforts to modernize county technology and operations to improv
e efficiency and
customer service, which is a focal point for Bertino-
Tarrant’s administration.
“These investments demonstrate Will County is remains attractive to new business and supports existing businesses,” she said. “Modernizing our technology enables faster, more informed and efficient decision- making, productive coordination among staff, improved physical and digital security, and more responsive services for our
business owners and our
residents
which will promote future growth.”
Bertino
-Tarrant also presented the county’s Fiscal Year 2022 $678 million balanced budget during her remarks,
which she noted was $16 million less than last year’s budget. Despite this reduction, the budget meets all the
county’s debt obligations and includes 14 new positions required by criminal justice reform legislation recently passed by the Illinois legislature.
“This budget helps us achieve four basic principles: investing in our infrastructure, making government more accessible and
efficient, implementing smart growth policies, and fully supporting the departments on the
frontlines of the COVID response.
,” she said. “
These are the principles that guide us, not only as we budget, but also as we govern.”
The budget is now in the hands of the county board who must approve a new budget at its November meeting before the fiscal year begins December 2021
.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
Win Tickets to The Will County Fair!
Live Nation Will Require Vax Card or Negative COVID Test
Lee Brice Tickets!
Win Tickets to the International Motorcycle Show!
Recent Posts
HOT DOGS SHORTEN YOUR LIFE BY 36 MINUTES?
13 mins ago
Single Vehicle Crash Kills Young Lockport Woman
2 hours ago
Building on Efforts to Protect Illinois Families, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant Introduces Balanced Budget Proposal
3 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On