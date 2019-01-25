Buffalo Wild Wings will give out FREE WINGS if the Super Bowl Goes Into Overtime

Here’s a reason to hope Super Bowl 53 goes into Overtime! Buffalo Wild Wings says if the Rams and Patriots go into overtime at the Super Bowl (February 3rd) they will give everyone in America a free snack-sized order of wings on February 18th between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. That portion size equates to five wings, and you can order them boneless or traditional style. You don’t have to buy anything else to get the promotion, but you do have to dine-in, and the promo is good for one free order per customer. Here are the specifics from Delish.