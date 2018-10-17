Buffalo Wild Wings Just Introduced Pumpkin Spice Wings

It’s not April 1st so it turns out this story is actually true. Buffalo Wild Wings just introduced a new flavor for basics who aren’t down with hot sauces but still enjoy spice.

B-Dubs’ new limited-time experiment “mixes BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice to create the new wing flavor.”

BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce is exactly what you’d expect too. According to BroBible, it tastes like a “tangy, savory BBQ sauce made from an ale reduction with a hearty serving of cinnamon + nutmeg.”

If your goal is to ingest all things pumpkin spice, you better head there quickly, as “limited-time” means through the end of the month. Here’s the full story from News 4 in Jacksonville.