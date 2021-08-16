      Weather Alert

Budweiser Is Selling a Candle That Smells Like Summer!

Aug 16, 2021 @ 4:05pm

We’ve got about a month left of summer.  But if you want to capture the ESSENCE of summer, Budweiser has you covered.  They just partnered with the site Homesick.com for a new candle that’s supposed to SMELL like summer.

 

 

It’s called Budweiser Backyard Barbecue, and it’s got notes of amber . . . clove . . . lemonade . . . barbecue smoke . . . allspice . . . barley . . . vanilla . . . and musk.

 

 

Each candle comes in a beer-can-shaped jar and costs $34.  For an extra $15, you can put a personalized message on the jar.  You can buy them at Homesick.com while supplies last.

(Here’s a photo.)

