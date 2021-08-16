Budweiser Is Selling a Candle That Smells Like Summer!

We’ve got about a month left of summer. But if you want to capture the ESSENCE of summer, Budweiser has you covered. They just partnered with the site Homesick.com for a new candle that’s supposed to SMELL like summer.
It’s called Budweiser Backyard Barbecue, and it’s got notes of amber . . . clove . . . lemonade . . . barbecue smoke . . . allspice . . . barley . . . vanilla . . . and musk.
Each candle comes in a beer-can-shaped jar and costs $34. For an extra $15, you can put a personalized message on the jar. You can buy them at Homesick.com while supplies last.
(Here’s a photo.)