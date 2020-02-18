“Budget” iPhone Could Drop in March
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
There’s a rumor going around that a “budget” iPhone will be hitting the market next month.
Supposedly it will be the second-generation iPhone SE.
The phone will have the same camera as the iPhone 11 but won’t sport the popular telephoto lenses of the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max.
The cost of the phone is said to start at $449 and the phone will come in 64 GB and 128 GB. Here’s the complete story from ABC-7 LA.