Bud Light to Give Away Free Beer if the Cleveland Browns Win a Game…Any Game

Bud Light has come up with a promotion to help the city of Cleveland celebrate when – and if – the Cleveland Browns win a football game. Budweiser has placed “victory fridges” containing 200-300 bottles of beer in stores and bars around Cleveland that will remain locked until the Browns win a game. When – and if – the Browns win, a wireless signal will unlock the coolers and any people of age will be able to grab a cold beer and drink to their team’s long-awaited win. The first shot at cracking the seal will come against the Steelers on September 9.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Top Paid Country Stars of 2018, Some of These May Surprise You Rascal Flatts’ concert halted due to bomb threat Brad Paisley Visits His Favorite NFL Team Three Screen Immersion Is The Next Theater Enhancement Hundreds of Stolen Passwords for Netflix, HBO, & Hulu Discovered on the Dark Web Are You a Lefty? Oreo has something Just for You!
Comments