Bud Light to Give Away Free Beer if the Cleveland Browns Win a Game…Any Game

Bud Light has come up with a promotion to help the city of Cleveland celebrate when – and if – the Cleveland Browns win a football game. Budweiser has placed “victory fridges” containing 200-300 bottles of beer in stores and bars around Cleveland that will remain locked until the Browns win a game. When – and if – the Browns win, a wireless signal will unlock the coolers and any people of age will be able to grab a cold beer and drink to their team’s long-awaited win. The first shot at cracking the seal will come against the Steelers on September 9.