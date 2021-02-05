Bud Light has a Heart-Shaped Box for Valentine’s Day
Courtesy of Bud Light
A heart-shaped box of chocolates just won’t cut it for some people this Valentine’s Day. So Bud Light is selling a heart-shaped box suited for beer. The box comes with slots for 12 cans of beer, and is available on the Anheuser-Busch website’s gift shop page for $30. Although the box doesn’t actually include any beer, you’ll still need to be age 21 or older to order it. There are only a limited number of the boxes available, and you can only order them through February 10th. Here’s the complete story from EliteDaily.