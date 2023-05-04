98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Buckle up for Dollywood’s longest coaster ever

May 4, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Dollywood is set to launch its longest-ever coaster, Big Bear Mountain, on May 12. 

Spanning 3,990 feet with a 66-foot peak track elevation and a maximum speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain will join 11 other attractions at Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove.

The thrilling ride will circle around Wildwood Grove for close to two minutes and feature onboard audio, music and commentary from Benjamin Bear‘s caretaker and Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley.

For more information on Big Bear Mountain and to watch a front-row point-of-view video, visit dollywood.com.

