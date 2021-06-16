      Weather Alert

Bucket List Destinations we want to travel to!

Jun 16, 2021 @ 2:05pm

According to a new survey, Americans don’t want to ease into traveling after the pandemic . . . they want to make a BIG SPLASH.

 

 

59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered before the pandemic.

 

 

Some of the specific landmarks people are searching for include:  The Grand Canyon . . . the Eiffel Tower . . . Niagara Falls . . . the Statue of Liberty . . . the Colosseum in Rome . . . and the Las Vegas Strip.

 

 

In general, Rome was #1 on people’s wish lists for international travel, followed by Paris . . . London . . . Venice, Italy . . . and Sydney, Australia.

 

