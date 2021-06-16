Bucket List Destinations we want to travel to!

According to a new survey, Americans don’t want to ease into traveling after the pandemic . . . they want to make a BIG SPLASH.
59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered before the pandemic.
Some of the specific landmarks people are searching for include: The Grand Canyon . . . the Eiffel Tower . . . Niagara Falls . . . the Statue of Liberty . . . the Colosseum in Rome . . . and the Las Vegas Strip.
In general, Rome was #1 on people’s wish lists for international travel, followed by Paris . . . London . . . Venice, Italy . . . and Sydney, Australia.