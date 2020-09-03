Bryson Tiller announces his upcoming album with a new music video for “Inhale”

Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic Bryson Tiller is back with a new single, “Inhale.”
After teasing fans about new music on Twitter, the Louisville crooner decided to drop a visual from his upcoming album. The tracks sample Mary J Blige‘s “Not Gon Cry,” yet still keep to the original song’s essence of vulnerable lyrics about relationships and life.
The Ro.Lexx visual opens with Bryson and his love interest being affectionate toward one another one minute and going through the motions the next, as the colors change from red to blue. “New Album this fall” appears during the video’s ending.
Bryson Tiller has been rather quiet musically, other than his loose singles “Canceled” and “Blame. In the last two years, he’s been featured on collaborations with Rihanna, Summer Walker, Jack Harlow, and H.E.R.’s Grammy-nominated single, “Could’ve Been,” as well as on Wale’s “Love…(Her Fault),” and Rick Ross’ “Future Bright,” from the Bad Boys For Life soundtrack earlier this year.
Bryson’s sophomore endeavor, True To Self, earned him his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with singles like “You Got it,” and “Run Me Dry.” But it was his 2015 TRAPSOUL debut that scored him his first-solo Grammy nod, for the single “Exchange.”
By Angeline Jane Bernabe
