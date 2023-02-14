98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bryan Cranston Reveals That He Wants To Play Who?

February 14, 2023 5:08PM CST
Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston attend the "Breaking Bad" final episodes premiere hosted by the Film Society of Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2013, in New York.

Are you like me and can’t get enough of Bryan Cranston? Did you watch Breaking Bad over and over again, even after it ended? Then I think this announcement might surprise you, I know it did me.

Bryan Cranston recently shared that he is very interested in playing Willie Nelson for a potential biopic of the legendary singer’s life and career.

Cranston said, “Willie Nelson comes to mind. The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that…So I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup.”

He continued, “Willie’s had a fascinating career—as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture]. That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

