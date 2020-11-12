Bryan Adams, Lenny Kravitz taking part in all-star British charity single “Stop Your Crying Your Heart Out”
Decca RecordsBryan Adams and Lenny Kravitz are among the big-name artists that have contributed their talents to recording a charity single to support the BBC’s annual Children in Need Appeal.
The song, due out on this Friday, November 13, is a cover version of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” a 2002 track by the superstar British rock band Oasis. The money raised by the single will help support disadvantaged kids and young people across the U.K.
Other artists on the track include Cher, Chic‘s Nile Rodgers, Spice Girl Mel C, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and many more.
Adams says in a statement, “It is an honor to sing on the Children in Need single. Let’s all help make it into a big smash record to help the kids.”
Adds Kravitz, “We are living in a time when children need all the support they can get…I hope this song reminds everyone that we are all in this together and we can make a difference.”
You can pre-order the track now.
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.