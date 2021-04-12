      Weather Alert

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Vying for Olympic Equestrian Team

Apr 12, 2021 @ 10:15am
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Talent obviously runs in the Springsteen family.

Bruce Springsteen‘s daughter, Jessica, has set her sights on joining the Olympic equestrian team!

A source says that Jessica and her family are taking this seriously:  “She is truly a champion rider.  Some daughters of boldface celebrities are soaking up the limelight of their fathers.  That’s not Jessie.  She is a serious competitor.”

The Tokyo Olympics are set to take place this July.

TAGS
#Equestrian #Mylestones #Olympics #Springsteen
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Cooking Is a Top American Turn-On
Paranormal Tours rise again at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.
Luke Bryan Verifies: Katy Perry Offers Proof She "Quit" Shaving her Legs - Since She Gave Birth
Election Night 2021 saw old and new faces win elected office in Will County.
Prizes to eat in Joliet!