Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Vying for Olympic Equestrian Team
Talent obviously runs in the Springsteen family.
Bruce Springsteen‘s daughter, Jessica, has set her sights on joining the Olympic equestrian team!
A source says that Jessica and her family are taking this seriously: “She is truly a champion rider. Some daughters of boldface celebrities are soaking up the limelight of their fathers. That’s not Jessie. She is a serious competitor.”
The Tokyo Olympics are set to take place this July.