Bruce Springsteen Wrote His Whole New Album on a Guitar a Fan Gave Him

Sep 22, 2020 @ 10:37am
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Bruce Springsteen performs at the 7th annual "Stand Up For Heroes" event at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

A fan gave Bruce Springsteen an acoustic guitar, after one of his shows, and “The Boss” wrote his whole upcoming album, Letter to You, with it.

 

Bruce Springsteen got a cool gift, after one of his “Springsteen on Broadway” shows:  A fan gave him an acoustic guitar.

And Bruce gave that fan something even cooler in return:  He used it to write his entire upcoming album, “Letter to You”.

He says, quote, “All the songs from the album came out of it.  In perhaps less than 10 days.  I just wandered around the house in different rooms, and I wrote a song each day.  I wrote a song in the bedroom.  I wrote a song in our bar.  I wrote a song in the living room.”

