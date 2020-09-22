Bruce Springsteen Wrote His Whole New Album on a Guitar a Fan Gave Him
A fan gave Bruce Springsteen an acoustic guitar, after one of his shows, and “The Boss” wrote his whole upcoming album, Letter to You, with it.
Bruce Springsteen got a cool gift, after one of his “Springsteen on Broadway” shows: A fan gave him an acoustic guitar.
And Bruce gave that fan something even cooler in return: He used it to write his entire upcoming album, “Letter to You”.
He says, quote, “All the songs from the album came out of it. In perhaps less than 10 days. I just wandered around the house in different rooms, and I wrote a song each day. I wrote a song in the bedroom. I wrote a song in our bar. I wrote a song in the living room.”