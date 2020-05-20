Bruce Springsteen laments that his life has been “placed on hold” during the COVID-19 lockdown
Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen is just as frustrated as we are about life in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The toughest thing about the lockdown is not knowing what the future holds,” The Boss said during a new DJ set at his own satellite radio channel Wednesday as part of his Bruce Springsteen — From His Home to Yours series. “[T]he feeling of your whole life being placed on hold, time seeming to move quickly, but slowly.”
Springsteen added, “Empty and unused time, I don’t care for…especially at 70. I’m counting my days and, my friend, I’ve got things to do that involve me and you.”
Bruce maintained that he was feeling like Muhammad Ali when the heavyweight champ was banned from boxing for almost four years after he refused to serve in the military during the Vietnam war.
“[He] was at his prime,” said Springsteen said. “Now, I’m in my late prime, but he was at his prime, and the years he could have spent boxing were taken away from him.”
Bruce then pointed out that he was trying to stay positive by heading his late Aunt Eda‘s advice.
“She always said, ‘Just live every day as if you’re going to live forever,” Springsteen noted. “I like that…I think she meant, ‘Greet each day on its own terms as an opportunity for life’s possibilities. Breathe it in. Let the world open up before you and prepare yourself to accept it in its entirety, on its own terms with a vengeance.’ Well, I’m ready, and I hope you are, too. But right now, the waiting is the hardest part.”
Bruce then proceeded to play — of course — “The Waiting,” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.
