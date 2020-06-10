Bruce Springsteen Is an Excellent Radio DJ. And It’s Not Just his Playlist.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Bruce Springsteen performs at the 7th annual "Stand Up For Heroes" event at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
One of the greatest musicians in history is doing what he does best as America grapples the Coronavirus pandemic and the death of George Floyd. Bruce Springsteen’s SiriusXM radio show, “From His Home To Yours” is a breath of fresh air and musical therapy.
Springsteen’s playlist is how the 70-year-old is voicing his concern for those who are locked down in quarantine due to COVID-19 as well those protesting police brutality and racial inequality. From Childish Gambino’s “This is America” and Wyclef Jean’s “Gone Til November” to “Turn On Tune In Drop Out with Me,” by Cracker was the first song played on the show which set the tone for hunkering down at home and Bob Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul,” took on new meaning as protests erupted throughout the country after the death of George Floyd.
Springsteen’s thoughtful commentary, which compliments each song selection, is what makes the show so special.