Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Reveals Twins on the Way, IVF Journey

November 10, 2022 10:00AM CST
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Details ‘Long’ IVF Journey to Wife’s Pregnancy with Twins

John Osborne will soon be a two-time dad!

On Wednesday (November 9), the Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

John used the acceptance speech time to reveal that his wife, Lucie Silvas, is expecting twins.  “My wife Lucie’s pregnant; we got twins on the way,” John excitedly said to cheers from the crowd.  “I love you, babe.  You’re gonna be an amazing mom.”

Backstage, John told ET’s Rachel Smith that he and his wife spent a “long time” on their IVF journey, and told other struggling couples to “hang in there.”

